South Africa: The Critical Role of South African Aircrews in Supporting the 1944 Warsaw Rising

Between 13 August and 22 September 1944, South African airmen from 31 and 34 Squadrons of the South African Air Force dropped arms, food and clothes for Warsaw. A total of 23 SAAF aircraft were lost and 44 members of the SAAF died during the flights.

This year Poland celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Rising. On 1 August 1944 at 5pm, the people of Warsaw started the fight against the German occupiers - it was one of the most important events in the history of Poland in the 20th century.

Despite the fact that the German Wehrmacht had a huge advantage over the resistance, and that the Soviets showed hostile indifference, Poles fought for more than two months with extreme courage. Hardly anyone provided assistance to the insurgents of Warsaw.

The real help came from South Africa. A friend in need is a friend indeed.

The Warsaw Rising lasted for 63 days. During these more than two months, Warsaw was a free Poland, with legal authorities, administration, army and all the state institutions. It was a modern and democratic state.

Despite the fact that the whole city was the site of a very heavy battle, Poles issued two "Journals of Laws" for civil and military authorities that established the legal basis for a free state after the war. During the Rising, about 100 newspapers were published, giving space for all political opinions....