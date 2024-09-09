Somalia's Health Sector in Crisis - FMs Health Ministries Suspend Cooperation With FGs

Mogadishu — In a significant development within Somalia's healthcare governance, health ministries from several Federal Member States have suspended cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to reports, this decision comes amidst allegations that the Federal Ministry has been obstructing key healthcare development projects.

The health ministers from Southwest, Jubbaland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and the Banadir Regional Administration, which includes the capital Mogadishu, have voiced their grievances, pointing towards mismanagement and deliberate hindrances in healthcare initiatives by the central health authority. These accusations have not only strained relations but also spotlighted the ongoing tensions between regional and federal health governance in Somalia.

The suspension of cooperation marks a critical juncture for Somalia's health sector, already grappling with numerous challenges including limited resources, security issues, and the aftermath of prolonged conflict. The move by the regional health ministries could potentially fragment healthcare service delivery, further complicating efforts to provide uniform health services nationwide.

This internal discord within Somalia's health administration comes at a time when the country is also navigating external diplomatic tensions, particularly with Ethiopia over maritime access agreements, adding another layer of complexity to the nation's governance and stability efforts.

The Federal Government of Somalia has yet to respond to these allegations or the suspension of cooperation officially. However, the situation underscores the deep-seated governance issues and the need for reconciliation and effective coordination to address the health needs of the Somali population effectively.

The developments are being closely watched by both local citizens and international observers, given the implications for health policy, service delivery, and the broader political landscape in Somalia.