Kenya: Can KCB FC Challenge for the 2024/25 FKF Premier League Title?

Nairobi — Newly appointed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC head coach Patrick Odhiambo says his target is to challenge for the FKF Premier League title, with the club battling to find space in the high table of Kenyan football despute bumper investment from their sponsors.

The bankers' best ever finish in the top flight was a second spot ending during the 2020-21 season when they were edged to the title by Tusker FC by three points.

However, Odhiambo, who joined the team after the departure of Bernard Mwalala dreams of taking them a step further.

"Our objective for this season is to clinch the Kenya Premier League title. To achieve that against some of the best teams in the league, we need a good squad with depth. This is why we have gone all out in the market to acquire the best players to help us achieve our dream," Odhiambo said.

The bankers had a torrid campaign in the league last season, finishing a lowly 10th, though they reached the final of the FKF Cup, where they lost on penalties to Kenya Police FC.

The dismal results in the league built pressure on Mwalala who chose to chase other challenges at the end of the season, paving way for Odhiambo to come in from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Odhiambo has snapped in some players into his squad for the new season, led by the return of striker Francis Kahiro who has played at Bandari for two seasons.

The team has also brought on board James Kinyanjui, also joining in from the dockers, while Patrick Otieno arrives from Posta Rangers.

They have also signed goalkeeper Bonphas Munyasa fand midfielder Dennis Maruti rom Murang'a Seal, defender Lameck Oloo from Bidco United and midfielder Mathew Agal from Nairobi United.

Kahiro hopes his second coming at KCB will be as successful as the first stint, and believes they have a good squad to challenge for the title.

"This is a very grueling league but I hope I can score a lot of goals and assist as regularly as I can to help KCB achieve its objectives. It feels nostalgic to be back home playing for this badge once more. I know the environment, some of the players and the culture within KCB. I am optimistic we will have a good season," Kahiro said.

The bankers opened their season with a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, and will take on Murang'a Seal as the league resumes this weekend.

During the three week international break, Odhiambo has been busy with his side playing in friendly matches to help in team synergy and understanding his personnel better.

"We have a big squad and these friendly matches we have played will help me further assess all the players because everyone has been given the chance to prove himself. I now know who is ready and what needs to be done as we resume action," the tactician added.