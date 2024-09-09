South Africa: Province Tells City of Cape Town to Clean Up Dunoon

Warning on pollution and health hazards in informal settlement

The City of Cape Town has moved to clean up chronic dumping in overcrowded Dunoon following a warning from the Western Cape environment department.

In a "pre-directive" issued to the municipal manager on 27 August, the director of Environmental Law Enforcement in the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Achmad Bassier said "large amounts of general waste" had been dumped in the local park, along the roadside and in a dam next to the N7, "which is not only causing significant pollution of the environment but also impacting negatively on the health and wellbeing of the residents within the Dunoon township".

Bassier said the City had not taken "reasonable measures" to prevent pollution.

The City was given a week to explain why the pre-directive should not be made a directive.

This follows the accumulation of piles of rotting garbage and broken furniture in the park. The dam behind the municipal hall, which is surrounded by shacks, is clogged with refuse. Plastic bags float on the stagnant, murky water, and the banks are littered with heaps of trash.

Bassier said the City of Cape Town had 30 days to execute a clean-up and submit a comprehensive Waste Management Plan, complete with budgets and responsible officials. The plan must also outline weekly clean-ups, waste collections, and community awareness programs on pollution. Failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including fines of up to R10-million or up to ten years in prison.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Health South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 29 August, the City announced in a statement that refuse collection in Dunoon would increase to three times a week from 1 September, in a bid to tackle severe dumping.

Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Anton Bredell, the Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, said the City of Cape Town had responded to the pre-directive with a Waste Management Plan on 5 September, along with evidence of clean-up efforts and a progress report.

He said the City had indicated that while some pollution was unavoidable, it was committed to minimising and rectifying environmental damage through regular waste collection and sanitation services.

"The Department is engaged in ongoing discussions with the City to find amicable solutions to the environmental challenges, including those affecting Dunoon Township," Kriel said.

GroundUp asked the City of Cape Town for comment last week but at the time of publication no comment had yet been received.