Zimbabwe: Passengers Welcome Radius Restrictions for Omnibuses, Call for Alternative Transport Solutions

9 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

THE Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has commended government for reviewing and implementing radius-based restrictions for commuter omnibuses commonly known as "kombis", reducing the limit from 120km to 60km.

This comes after the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development recently announced a new policy restricting kombi operations, effective September 3, 2024. This was an effort to enhance road safety aimed at mitigate against road traffic crashes involving kombis.

In a press statement, PAZ national coordinator, Tafadzwa Goliati, raised concern over the increasing road carnages in the country.

"We feel that concerted efforts should be put in by all concerned stakeholders to come up with tangible solutions to reduce or totally end road carnages, which continue to kill or maim citizens of the country," he said.

Goliati also applauded the initiative to enforce terms of section 3(1) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, prohibiting vehicles from operating without speed limiting and monitoring devices.

"Our organisation also applauds the move, which we feel is part of efforts to minimize carnages," he added.

However, PAZ highlighted the need for alternative and safe public transport systems, particularly in areas that may not be accessible due to the limitation. Alternative modes of transportation must also be availed to travellers, particularly on long-distance routes.

PAZ expressed concern over the policing of kombi operations, urging responsible agencies to monitor corruption and ensure law enforcement.

Goliati noted that passengers are often seen sitting precariously on top of speeding kombi roofs, posing a danger to themselves and others.

The organisation also raised concerns over insecure and heavy loading of passengers and goods, which can affect vehicle mobility.

Goliati emphasized the need for law enforcement agencies to take action against kombis carrying touts and passengers in a manner that poses a danger to themselves and others.

"This seems to have been normalized, and no law enforcement is seen to be applied," he said.

This move comes as Zimbabwe struggles to address its high rates of road traffic accidents, which have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zimbabwe has one of the highest road traffic fatality rates globally, with approximately 1 500 people killed on the country's roads every year.

