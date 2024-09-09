Kenya: NCIC Arrests Kitui MCA for Hatespeech Amid Farmer-Herder Clashes

Nairobi — A member of the Kitui County Assembly (MCA) was on Sunday apprehended in Mwingi by officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on hate speech allegations.

Jeremiah Mutua, the MCA for Nguni Ward, was detained for allegedly committing the offense of ethnic contempt, contrary to Section 62(1) of the NCIC Act No. 12 of 2008.

According to police, the arresting officers encountered resistance from members of the public who attempted to stop his arrest.

"He was apprehended at Miyuni Apostolic Church with some resistance from rowdy residents during the arrest," read a police report obtained by Capital news.

Authorities revealed that the MCA had earlier issued an ultimatum to camel herders, giving them 24 hours to vacate "Kamba land" in the areas of Sosoma, Mwanzele, and Ukasi, threatening to send in his "rescue team" if they failed to comply.

Following the arrest, Mutua was escorted to Embu Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment.

The situation escalated shortly after the arrest, with the MCA's supporters blocking sections of the Thika-Garissa highway in protest, disrupting traffic in Nguni and Ukasi.

Police later intervened and managed to clear the road, restoring normalcy in the area.