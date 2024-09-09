Kenya: DCI Agents in Kilifi Arrest Two Suspects Linked to Murder of Pwani University Student

9 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives in Kilifi arrested two suspects in relation to the death of a fourth-year student from Pwani University.

The arrests followed a report filed at the Kilifi Police Station regarding a body discovered in Kilifi's Kisumu Ndogo area.

Upon receiving the report, the Kilifi Officer Commanding Station (OCS), alongside officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the scene.

An initial examination of the victim's body revealed visible physical injuries.

"The scene was processed and documented," police stated in a report shared on Monday.

Police said the two suspects are assisting with investigations as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

The body of the victim was moved to the Kilifi County Referral Hospital morgue, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.