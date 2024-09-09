Mozambique: Are Schools for Teaching or Campaigning? Battle Between Frelimo and school Director in Memba

Frelimo is using its control of the Ministry of Education and schools to divert teachers, other staff, and even pupils to the election campaign. But not everyone agrees and there is a battle between the director and the office manager of the Luvila Primary School, in Muembe, Niassa. Because so many staff have abandoned their posts to work on the Frelimo election campaign, the director has instructed the manager to keep up the normal pace of school activities. She refuses, saying she cannot interrupt party work to occupy herself with school duties. She says her responsibility is to participate in the motorcades of the Frelimo campaign to the various parts of the district. This has priority over normal school activity. Thus she is ignoring the instructions of her director, even though she admits that the director says her absence is disorganising the school.

The office manager has challenged the director to sack her from her post. But the director worries he is at risk of losing his job for making the students his priority instead of not collaborating with the party.

Since the start of the campaign, the pupils of that school have been receiving lessons in mixed classes due to the absence of teachers who are working on the Frelimo election campaign.

Many workers of the public administration are abandoning their posts to go on the Frelimo campaign. And there are orders that they should not be marked absent.