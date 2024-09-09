Mozambique: Are Schools for Teaching or Campaigning? Battle Between Frelimo and school Director in Memba

8 September 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Frelimo is using its control of the Ministry of Education and schools to divert teachers, other staff, and even pupils to the election campaign. But not everyone agrees and there is a battle between the director and the office manager of the Luvila Primary School, in Muembe, Niassa. Because so many staff have abandoned their posts to work on the Frelimo election campaign, the director has instructed the manager to keep up the normal pace of school activities. She refuses, saying she cannot interrupt party work to occupy herself with school duties. She says her responsibility is to participate in the motorcades of the Frelimo campaign to the various parts of the district. This has priority over normal school activity. Thus she is ignoring the instructions of her director, even though she admits that the director says her absence is disorganising the school.

The office manager has challenged the director to sack her from her post. But the director worries  he is at risk of losing his job for making the students his priority instead of not collaborating with the party.

Since the start of the campaign, the pupils of that school have been receiving lessons in mixed classes due to the absence of teachers who are working on the Frelimo election campaign.

Many workers of the public administration are abandoning their posts to go on the Frelimo campaign. And there are orders that they should not be marked absent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.