Mozambique: Black Week - Two Dead and Over 100 Injured in Three Accidents in the Frelimo Campaign

The second week of the election campaign was marked by three road accidents that resulted in two deaths and more than 100 injured. On Wednesday (4 September) the driver of a bus carrying 100 Frelimo supporters lost control and the bus crashed. The district director of Health and Social Action in Milange confirmed that 93 injured patients had been admitted to Milange Hospital. One of them died in hospital. Three are in a serious condition and have been transferred to Quelimane Central Hospital. The bus was returning from a rally for Frelimo Presidential candidate Daniel Chapo. The crash happened on the Milange-Majaua road, and it is alleged the driver had been drinking.

The other two crashes occurred on Monday and Wednesday (2 and 4 September) in Manica. The first accident, which resulted in the death of one person, took place in the locality of Sembezeia, in Sussundega. The side of the open-top vehicle opened and some Frelimo supporters fell off the truck. The second involved a car from Central Mavuze, in Manica, which overturned when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing one serious injury and several minor injuries.