Malawi: Muslim Organisation Donates Food Items At Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital

As part of celebration activities for the birth of prophet Muhammad, the At-tariqatul Qaudiriya Sunni Association (AQSA) under the leadership of Limbe Muslim Jamaat(LMC) has donated assorted food and other items to 2000 patients and guardians at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre worth 100 million.

Speaking in an interview, the National coordinator for the 2024 Ziyara celebration activities Mohammed Aboo said the donation was a gesture of a loving and sharing spirit which the founder of the Islam prophet Muhammad had towards the people of different races and beliefs across the world.

" As a Muslim community, we believe in promoting unity and solidarity among people of different backgrounds just like what prophet Muhammad was, hence the donation," he said

The food items included packets of sugar, milk, sanity pads, soap and maize flour among others.

The national coordinator said the donation exercise was part of a four series of charity activities lined up for the celebration of the birthday of prophet Muhammad.

Among other charity activities, Aboo said that they will have a career guidance talk at Mpingwe sports club Limbe area on Monday, a vibrant motorcade parade around the city of Blantyre on the night of Sunday,15 September before the grand Ziyara parade and prayers from Kanjeza mosque to Mpingwe sports club on Monday,16th September 2024.

According to Aboo, the Ziyara celebrations will be held across the country with the main regional activities on Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

" We are therefore, calling upon people of different religious affiliations to patronize our forthcoming activities so as to help promote peace and harmony," he said

Aboo said they have received a tremendous change over the years that the celebrations have been conducted in the country.

" Among others, we have witnessed great participation to the activities and, commitment and knowledge from islamic teachings," he said

In her remarks, one of the beneficiaries Maria Kathumba from chiradzulu district said she was happy for the support, saying will go towards easing her challenges of accessing food and other stuffs due to economic challenges.

The Ziyara celebration activities are being organized by the At-tariqatul Qaudiriya Sunni Association ( Aqsa) under the leadership of Limbe Muslim Jamaat.