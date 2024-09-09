Malawi: DPP MP Noel Lipipa Urges Kuhes Students to Drive Economic Growth

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National College Coordinator, Noel Lipipa, has urged Kamuzu College of Health Sciences (KUHeS) students at the Kameza Campus to be pioneers of thinking beyond their careers through innovative mindsets for the country's economic benefits.

"I urge you all to be pioneers of thinking beyond your careers. Let us use our innovative mindsets to contribute to the country's economic benefits," said Lipipa.

Speaking on Sunday during the launch of the DPP's KUHeS students' Kameza wing, Lipipa cited the capacity of manufacturing drugs locally and putting knowledgeable individuals in political positions to promote the country's economy, thereby avoiding running the country under financial deficits, as was the case in the past regime.

"We need to manufacture drugs locally and put knowledgeable individuals in political positions to promote the country's economy. This will help us avoid running the country under financial deficits, as was the case in the past regime," added Lipipa.

The lawmaker further alluded to the fact that the system he is following is guided by the DPP constitution, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hence the need for such initiatives.

"Our system is guided by the DPP constitution, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is why we need to work together to achieve these goals," said Lipipa.

In his remarks, one of the students, Brave Mhango, said that the campus had decided to get on board with the DPP because of its wise leadership and goal-fulfilling sets of strategies, which they are ready to support when the DPP is voted back into power in 2025.

According to Mhango, the wing has about 300 out of 700 students is assuring the public that they will extend the number to 600 by the end of this month.

The launch was held under the banner "Development, Justice, and Security: Blue is in our veins."