Angola: Lima Presidential Candidate Hunts for Votes in Uige Province

Uíge — The candidate for the position of national leader of the Angolan Women's League (LIMA), Etna Iveth Nunda Kapapelo, on Sunday, in the province of Uíge presented, the 10 strategic points for leadership of the women's organization of National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

At the same time, she officially launched the opening of her campaign in the city of Mbanza Kongo, in the province of Zaire, and promised to focus on the social reintegration of women, to make LIMA more present and active in the society.

She also promised to contribute to the economic and financial stability of the party, to implement the Muangai project, to prepare a woman for local elections, among other structural points presented to the members of the party.

The candidate explained that the implementation of this Muangai project would lead UNITA to the realization of inclusive and participatory citizenship, promoting the spirit of unity and solidarity of ideas, for which LIMA was founded.

Etna Iveth Njunju Nunda Kapapelo said that, if she wins the elections, she will work to make LIMA more participatory, interactive and open to society, thus bringing together all women, supporting associations and cooperatives and promoting community development.

Three candidates are running for leadership of LIMA.

In turn, UNITA's provincial secretary in Uíge, Félix Simão Lucas, in the context of the congress, is a democratic process, and therefore urged activists to support the candidates equally, as well as the evaluation of the projects presented.

About the candidate

Etna Iveth Njunju Nunda Kapapelo, 55 years old, from Cabinda, was the coordinator of LIMA's South Africa branch, national director of cooperation for LIMA, national secretary for mobilization and vice-president of LIMA, since 2023. EPP/JAR/MRA/DOJ