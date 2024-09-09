Angola/Sudan: Faf Pays Tribute to Former Footballers On Angola and Sudan

8 September 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — During the Half-Time of the game between Angola and Sudan, on Monday, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) will pay tribute to former players, in recognition of the commitment and contribution given to the National Team.

These are the players such as Akwá, Flávio Amado, Manucho Gonçalves, Gilberto Amaral, Djalma Campos, Zé Kalanga, Pedro Mantorras, among others, who played for Palancas Negras (Angola's nickname), which on the same day competes in the 2nd round of the Group F qualifying for CAN2025, in Morocco.

The ceremony is part of the tribute program promoted by the FAF, which is chaired by Artur Almeida e Silva.

The cycle of tributes began in the city of Lubango, province of Huila, where former international Joaquim Dinis "Brinca N'areia", referee Gerson Emiliano and the owner and president of Clube Águias de Calumbiro do Lubango, Tchicafa, were distinguished.

Until the end of this year, the FAF promises to hold more similar events to honor former athletes, managers, journalists and businesspeople, who dedicated their lives to the development of Angolan football. VAB/CF/DOJ

