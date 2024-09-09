Namibia: NNN Camp Eyes Swapo Pot Dominance

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will shape her potential parliamentary team this weekend when the ruling party leaders meet to elect their list of parliamentarians.

The Swapo electoral college, known as 'The Pot', whose activities start today aims to elect Swapo's list of parliamentarians for the National Assembly next year.

The higher a candidate is on the list, the better their chances of making it into the National Assembly.

The contest will decide the fate of several veteran politicians, such as anti-gay lawmaker Jerry Ekandjo (77) who pushed for a congress that would challenge Nandi-Ndaitwah for the throne of the party.

Ekandjo was previously saved by former president Hage Geingob, but it is not clear if he will survive the chop this weekend.

Yesterday, he simply said, "I am not interested in questions, please ask the organisers."

Former ministers Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Alpheus !Naruseb are said to be looking to make a comeback into politics after they were purged by Geingob's faction. Focus will also be on whether prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila will return to parliament next year.

Information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus who was hand-picked by Geingob is entering the pot on the ticket of the National Union of Namibian Workers.

There are expectations that a shadow faction will start showing in Swapo after the electoral college.

SMOKE AND MIRRORS

There are concerns that some politicians in Nandi-Ndaitwah's camp are using de-campaigning tactics to allegedly secure positions.

Swapo central committee member John Elago yesterday said he would like to see a mixed list that represents the diversity of the party.

"There are some comrades who want to strive on de-campaigning others because some people were supporting different candidates at the congress. Some people want to thrive on that so they benefit," he said.

Swapo central committee member Willem Amutenya says delegates should produce an inclusive parliamentary list that represents the party well.

"Swapo is one of the most inclusive political organisations in Namibia, composed of all different generations, and different ethnic and tribal groups of our society. They should all be represented in the legislative team that will build the Namibian House in the next five years," he says.

Amutenya says the party has no reason to have an imbalanced parliamentary list.

Former Nandi-Ndaitwah campaign manager Kaire Mbuende this week said: "I don't subscribe to the notion that there is a deliberate agenda to exclude other people. We are just hoping that we are going to have a balanced team".

Mbuende said the team should include young people, candidates who are going to advocate gender equality, and those who are going to advocate workers' rights, economic development, farming and regional balance.

Mbuende said after the electoral college, they will all come together as a united Swapo.

More than 600 delegates will convene in Windhoek over the weekend for the electoral college activities.

The pot will consist of 84 delegates from the regional structures, 84 central committee members, 38 non-central committee members, 10 Swapo Party Women's Council members, six from the National Union of Namibian Workers, as well as some from the Swapo Party Youth League, the Swapo Party Elders Council, and the Former Plan Combatants Association.

Only 96 positions are available.

Swapo Party Women's Council secretary Fransina Kahungu says she is looking forward to becoming a member of the National Assembly under a woman president.

"These members for a long time wanted a woman president. For me it's a matter of supporting and proving to people what is needed, what was required and hoped for by Swapo's women's council members. It's going to be a reality. It's not only starting now," she says.

Pensionners

Some retired senior public officials are contesting parliamentary seats.

Those who have retired and are now running for the National Assembly include former Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform executive director Percy Misika and chief veterinary officer Albertina Shilongo.

Misika retired from public service in 2021 and was appointed as Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency interim managing director last year. Shilongo retired from her position about two months ago.

Others in the race include former navy commander rear admiral Sinsy Nghipandua, retired army general Thomas Hamunyela, former diplomat Isdor Kanelombe, and former Namibian Broadcasting Corporation senior manager of Kati FM Helena Shiimbi.

Hamunyela defended his decision to pursue a parliamentary position yesterday, saying that it is his constitutional right.

"There is nothing written in the Constitution that says when you retire you cannot contest," he said.

He said those arguing retirees should not run for office are abusing democracy.

Shilongo yesterday said she was unable to comment as she was busy. Nghipandua did not answer calls yesterday.

Kanelombe who currently serves as a senior headman in the Ombalantu Traditional Authority says he wants to go to parliament to groom young people.

"It's unacceptable to say that people who have reached retirement age should not contest to go to parliament," he says.

Some senior ex-public officials in the past have become members of parliament upon reaching retirement age.

In 2014, current deputy minister of Agriculture Anna Shiweda was a candidate for the Swapo electoral college at the age of 56.

Shiweda was serving as deputy executive director at that time.