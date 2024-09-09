Africa: VC Funding for Climate Startups Grows Despite Overall Decline

9 September 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Climate tech startups in Africa are attracting significant investment, with funding growing from $340 million in 2019 to $1.1 billion in 2023.
  • African climate tech firms received 45% of the $325 million raised by startups, with a focus on water and sanitation, renewable energy, carbon removal, and land restoration.
  • VCs in Africa are increasingly interested in climate innovation, with a special focus on food production and disaster management.

While global venture capital (VC) funding for startups has been slowing, investment in climate mitigation and adaptation startups continues to rise.

Funding for climate startups grew from $340 million in 2019 to $1.1 billion in 2023, with the sector drawing over $3.5 billion in the last five years.

In the first half of the year, climate tech firms received 45% of the $325 million raised by African startups, per TechCabal data.

Key Takeaways

VCs in Africa see continued potential, with expanding interest in food production and disaster management. Since 2022, the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre has raised over $150 million to support small enterprises in the space. These firms focus on areas like water and sanitation, renewable energy, carbon removal, and land restoration.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.