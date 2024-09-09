Africa: VC Funding for Climate Startups Grows Despite Overall Decline

TLDR

While global venture capital (VC) funding for startups has been slowing, investment in climate mitigation and adaptation startups continues to rise.

VCs in Africa see continued potential, with expanding interest in food production and disaster management. Since 2022, the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre has raised over $150 million to support small enterprises in the space. These firms focus on areas like water and sanitation, renewable energy, carbon removal, and land restoration.