Zimbabwe: Starlink Launches in Zimbabwe After Securing Operating License

Elon Musk's Starlink has officially launched in Zimbabwe, three months after securing an operating license. Partnering with IMC Communications, Starlink will offer satellite internet services in the country, marking its latest expansion in Africa.

Customers in Zimbabwe can purchase Starlink hardware for $350 with a $50 monthly subscription, or opt for Starlink Mini at $200 with a $30 monthly fee. Unlike in other African countries where local currencies are accepted, Zimbabwean customers will be charged in U.S. dollars, which may pose challenges in a country where foreign currency is often scarce.

Starlink's entry into Zimbabwe comes as only 34.8% of the population had internet access as of 2021. The satellite internet provider aims to address connectivity gaps, especially in rural areas where internet penetration has been limited. Since its African debut in Nigeria in January 2023, Starlink has rapidly expanded across the continent, now serving 14 African countries.

Starlink's expansion into Africa is aimed at revolutionizing internet access across the continent, where only 40% of the population is connected online. Zimbabwe is the latest addition to Starlink's African network, following launches in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique. The satellite internet provider's entry into Zimbabwe could have significant implications for rural connectivity and help lower high data costs. However, Starlink's journey in Africa has not been without challenges. Regulatory hurdles, such as the South African government's ban on Starlink kits, highlight the difficulties of expanding into the region. While some Zimbabwean lawmakers initially opposed Starlink's operating license, citing concerns over Elon Musk's other ventures, the telco regulator approved the service in May 2024.