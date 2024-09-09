Kenya: EPRA Eyes Tracking Devices On LPG Cylinders to Combat Theft

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) plans to introduce tracking devises on LPG cylinders to combat theft.

EPRA says that the new solution is aimed at protecting consumers, investors, and other stakeholders in the LPG subsector.

"The Authority is on course to roll out the cylinder track and trace technology as part of its strategy of utilising technology in implementing the strategy," EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said while hosting the Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi.

The regulator has also begun the implementation process of the LPG growth strategy with the review of LPG Regulations 2019 (legal notice 100).

The strategy aims to transition 80 percent of the population using biomass to the use of LPG by 2026, which is considered a cleaner source of energy.

The review of legal notice 100 is part of the implementation of pillar 4 of the LPG growth strategy 2023, which was approved by the Cabinet in October 2023.

The growth strategy aims to increase LPG consumption per capita from 6.5 to 15 kg with a focus on 5 thematic areas, which include focus on LPG infrastructure, LPG for schools, subsidized cylinders, and legal and regulatory reforms.

"Many Kenyans are either partially using LPG or relying entirely on firewood. This includes public institutions such as schools, prisons, hospitals , and state security agencies," Wandayi said.

"Our goal is to eliminate the negative environmental and health impacts associated with these practices."

On illegal refilling, Kiptoo said that in addition to strict enforcement of the provisions of the law, the authority has engaged other government agencies, such as the Kenya Revenue Authority, to integrate the systems for tracking all bulk LPG road tankers.

"The Authority is in the process of engaging a service provider stationed at all the LPG entry points in Kenya to among other things undertake compliance verification of all LPG tankers entering the Country to the points of discharge of the bulk gas," the DG said.

"This shall ensure accountability of all cylinders being filled matches the bulk gas offloaded."