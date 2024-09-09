Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Visits Various Strategic Enterprises

9 September 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited several strategic enterprises in Shaanxi Province yesterday.

During their visit, they toured the Shaanxi Yangling Agricultural Research Center, the China Research Institute on Saving Water in Dry Areas, the Chinese Agricultural High Tech Zone, and the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group--companies that are pioneers of high-tech innovation in China. They also visited LONGi Green Energy, the world's leading supplier of photovoltaic solutions, where they were provided with detailed briefings.

President Isaias also met and held discussions with the Governor of Shaanxi Province, Mr. Zhao Gang. Mr. Zhao noted the historical and strategic relations between Eritrea and China and expressed his readiness to implement the agreements reached between President Isaias Afwerki and President Xi Jinping.

President Isaias, expressing his appreciation for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation, emphasized that the relationship between Eritrea and China spans over 60 years and that China's remarkable development serves as a beacon of hope for the African continent.

