Rwanda: Rib Parades 45 Mobile Money Fraud Suspects

9 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), on Monday, September 9, paraded 45 individuals suspected of stealing money through mobile money platforms, using fraudulent techniques, including sending deceptive messages to the victims.

The group, allegedly calling themselves "Abamen," includes ordinary people responsible for sending the fraudulent message, as well as mobile money agents.

According to RIB, the majority of the suspects hail from Rusizi District, specifically from the Nyakarenzo and Nkungu sectors.

During the parading event, RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira urged the public to be vigilant about suspicious calls requesting money, emphasising that victims of such schemes can play a key role in preventing the scams.

