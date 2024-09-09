Rwanda: Nesa to Decide On School Placement Petitions

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has announced that it will start responding to petitions from students who requested for changes in school placements.

As noted, students requesting for boarding schools and combination changes will receive replies between September 13 and 17.

According to NESA, there are 45,771 placement related appeals, 126 ID correction appeals and 66 marks related appeals, making a total of 45963 appeals.

NESA revealed that, currently there are no identified vacancy places in schools and the institution is awaiting the completion of student attendance reports to identify any remaining spots. Once these spots are confirmed, NESA will proceed with assigning applicants to the appropriate institutions to fill the available spaces.

"All available spots have been allocated to schools, and we are now waiting for schools to complete attendance [lists] of students who made it to schools. This process cannot be completed in one or two days, as delays may occur due to various issues affecting some students," Bernard Bahati, the Director General of NESA, told The New Times.

"Once they confirm any remaining vacancies, these remaining spots will be used to relocate students who have applied for transfers. While it is unfortunate that some students are still at home, we must wait for the schools' reports. Once the process begins, we will work as quickly as possible to respond to all students."

NESA also initiated the process of responding to students who requested transfers to day schools. In a statement, NESA reassured applicants that those who have successfully submitted their applications and received confirmation of receipt, but have not yet been notified, can expect to receive a response quickly.

This comes after some Senior 3 leavers complained about having been assigned to government schools that do not align with their academic strengths.

In some cases, students were placed in schools that offer subject combinations in which the students previously struggled.