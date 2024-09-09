Sudan: IOM - 'Over 170,000 Displaced By Flooding in Sudan'

El Gedaref / El Golid / El Borgeig / Merowe / El FAO / El Fula / Abu Hamed / Berber / Kassab Camp / Abu Shouk Camp / Zamzam Camp — Floods since June have displaced over 172,000 people across 15 states in Sudan, according to the latest report from the United Nations International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). Published yesterday, the report details 111 flood incidents between June and September that have severely damaged homes and infrastructure, forcing 172,520 individuals (34,504 families) to flee.

The latest report highlighted 34 new flood incidents between August 27th and September 4th, displacing another 36,065 people (7,213 families) across Sudan's nine states, particularly in the River Nile, North Darfur, Northern, West Darfur, and Red Sea states.

Among the states that were hardest hit, Northern State witnessed widespread damage in localities such as El Golid, El Borgeig, and Merowe.

In North Darfur, the situation is especially dire, with 90 per cent of those displaced by floods having already fled conflict, according to the DTM report. The overcrowded Kassab, Abu Shouk, and Zamzam camps have been particularly affected by floodwaters, which have worsened the already challenging humanitarian conditions there.

River Nile state has also seen significant displacement, with heavy rains in Abu Hamed and Berber worsening the situation. In El Gedaref's El Fao locality, heavy rains destroyed 150 homes and displaced 200 households.

The IOM report emphasised that 41 per cent of those displaced by the floods had already been uprooted by previous conflicts, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

West Kordofan's residents of El Fula reported outbreaks of diseases like malaria, eye infections, and suspected cholera. Local residents are calling for urgent medical intervention from health organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, to address the deteriorating health crisis.

They stressed that the region, already struggling with the effects of war, now faces compounded health risks due to the environmental impact of the floods. Commercial activity in the region has also been disrupted, with road closures hampering the movement of goods from South Sudan.