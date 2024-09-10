Sudan: Who Chief - Sudan Health Crisis 'Falling On Deaf Ears'

Port Sudan — World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom issued a stark warning about the worsening health crisis in Sudan, describing the situation as a "perfect storm of crises" that is being largely ignored by the international community.

During his two-day visit to Sudan, Dr. Tedros visited several WHO-supported facilities, including a paediatric clinic in Port Sudan and a camp for displaced people.

Speaking to reporters from a hotel in Port Sudan, he described being "shaken" by the sight of emaciated children and "stunned by the harrowing accounts of their mothers", many of whom have been displaced multiple times due to ongoing insecurity.

"Sudan is like my home. I have long respected the generosity, courage, and kindness of its people," Dr. Tedros said. "So, this is why the situation in Sudan today saddens me very much. But I am also sad to see the crisis is not getting the attention it deserves from the international community."

Dr. Tedros painted a grim picture of the challenges facing Sudan after more than 500 days of conflict, the highest level of displacement in the world, and famine or the risk of famine in several areas.

More than 25.6 million people - over half of Sudan's population - are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity, the WHO director-general said during the press conference. In addition, Sudan is battling disease outbreaks such as cholera, malaria, dengue, measles, and mpox, along with the threat of flooding and collapsing infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An estimated 70 to 80 per cent of health facilities across Sudan are not fully operational, leaving millions without access to essential health care services. Dr. Tedros also highlighted reports of conflict-related sexual violence and attacks on healthcare workers and facilities, with more than 100 attacks already reported.

Dr. Tedros expressed concern that the crisis is "falling on deaf ears around the world." He criticised the international community's "insufficient action" in addressing Sudan's complex humanitarian crisis, "for which the humanitarian sector has requested $2.7 billion, which is less than half funded".

"We are calling on the world to wake up and help Sudan out of the nightmare it is living through."

Sudan's Federal Minister of Health Haisam Ibrahim welcomed Dr. Tedros's visit, saying it had shed light on the country's critical health situation.

He told Radio Dabanga after the press conference that "the war by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to the suspension of health care services in areas under their control" and the withdrawal of medical personnel due to ongoing violations.

As reported yesterday by Radio Dabanga , the Permanent Mission of Sudan in Geneva has requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to clarify the alleged use of UNHCR tarpaulins - intended for refugee shelters - by RSF troops to cover their armoured vehicles.