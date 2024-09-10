Tunisia Takes Delivery of Four C208 Aircraft Donated By Us

9 September 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Sept.9 — Tunisia took delivery Monday of four C208 aircraft donated by the United States. Used for intelligence missions, the aircraft are equipped with control, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

The aircraft are endowed with modern systems which will strengthen the National Army's military and operational capabilities in countering terrorism and cross-border crime, Defence Minister Khaled Shili said at a ceremony held Monday at the Aouina airbase with attendance of US Ambassador Joey Hood.

The C208 will strengthen operational and logistical capacities in intelligence, reconnaissance and aerial surveillance, he added, considering the accuracy of execution and speedy data processing and analysis. They will thus contribute to improving security and peace at home and in the region.

"The delivery takes place under the Tunisia-US cooperation and in application of the military cooperation programme agreed during the 34th session of the Tunisia-US Joint Military Commission held in 2020," he added.

Shili commended coordination with the US which led to the conclusion of what he called a "successful transaction," as was the case in previous transactions involving C130 aircraft, training aircraft and speedboats.

He also laid emphasis on efforts made to set up an electronic border surveillance system, as part of the implementation of the joint cooperation programme.

