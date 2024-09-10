Somalia: 'I Thought I'd Never Go Back to School.' One Girl's Journey From Trauma to School in Somalia

Amina,* 14, recalled the day when her world was shaken by violence in Kismayo, in Somalia's Jubaland State. An explosion at her school in February sent Amina and her classmates scrambling for safety.

"Everyone started screaming and running," Amina said. "I grabbed my little brother's hand and we ran as fast as we could."

The trauma of that day stayed with Amina, keeping her away from school for weeks. "I was too scared," she remembered.

"I thought I'd never go back to school. My dreams of becoming a teacher seemed impossible."

Amina is just one of hundreds of children in Kismayo whose education was disrupted by the region's ongoing conflict. Their safety and well-being are often at risk in the region, and the continuous threats of violence, including gender-based violence (GBV), have severely affected access to education, leaving many children traumatized and unable to attend school.

Last year, an escalation of conflict led to more attacks on schools and displacement of people.

OCHA's Somalia Humanitarian Fund stepped in to support local non-governmental organizations, such as Socio-Economic Development and Human Rights Organization (SEDHURO), to set up initiatives to protect and empower vulnerable children and families in Kismayo. These include a child-friendly space (CFS), which provides a safe environment for children to learn, play and receive psychosocial support. Additionally, a women and girls safe space offers counselling, life skills training and a safe refuge for GBV survivors.