Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Rejects Egypt's 'Unfounded Allegations' in Letter to UN Security Council

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has responded to a recent letter from the Egyptian Foreign Minister, rejecting what it calls a "litany of unfounded allegations."

In its communication sent to the UN Security Council dated 06 September, 2024, and signed by Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie, minister of foreign affairs, Ethiopia reiterated its position that "the use of natural resources falls within the national jurisdiction of states" and that transboundary water disputes should be resolved through "bilateral and regional mechanisms."

The letter also informed the Security Council that Ethiopia had deposited the sixth instrument of ratification for the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) on the Nile River Basin on 14 August, 2024, officially bringing the CFA into force and establishing the Nile River Basin Commission.

Ethiopia described this as a "landmark development" for equitable Nile use and encouraged Egypt to "ratify the CFA and make positive contributions."

This response follows a letter from Egypt to the United Nations Security Council in which the Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed the country's "categorical rejection" of Ethiopia's actions during the fifth phase of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Egypt argued that Ethiopia's actions "violate the rules and principles of international law" and breach the Declaration of Principles (DOP) signed in 2015 by Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia countered by rejecting Egypt's accusations, stating that the letter contains a "litany of unfounded allegations."

The Ethiopian government asserted that "any water use or project in Egypt has no bearing whatsoever on Ethiopia's just, legitimate, and equitable share of the Nile waters."

The letter also referenced the trilateral talks between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan. On 13 July 2023, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the President of Egypt agreed to continue technical negotiations on the guidelines and rules for the first filling and annual operation of the GERD.

However, Ethiopia claimed that Egypt participated in the talks "with the sole objective of stalling progress, reverting to hardline and unreasonable positions."

It further noted that Egypt suspended its participation in the trilateral negotiations on December 19, 2023.

Ethiopia accused Egypt of being "only interested in perpetuating its self-claimed monopoly over the Nile River."

Citing a statement by the Egyptian Prime Minister, Ethiopia noted that Egypt insists development projects "must be executed in a manner that does not compromise or diminish Egypt's historical share of the Nile River."

Ethiopia argued that this position "reverberates that Egypt is still not amenable to any outcome that does not affirm colonial-era deals."

Ethiopia called on the Security Council to take note of Egypt's "repeated threat to use force against Ethiopia in violation of the Charter of the United Nations."

Ethiopia vowed to "defend its national development projects" while urging Egypt to "abandon its aggressive approach and unreasonable demands" and commit to resolving differences over the Nile through "genuine negotiation" based on international law.