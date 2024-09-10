Angola Still in Search of First Cosafa Under-20 Title

Angola will be hoping to make history when they compete at the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 | COSAFA Qualifier, seeking to win the regional title for the first time in their history in Maputo from September 26-October 5.

Angola have reached the semifinals in seven of the previous eight editions, but advanced to the final only once in that time, where they lost to Zambia in 2011.

To book a ticket to the continental finals they will need to finish in the top two in Mozambique, something they have managed on four previous occasions, though always as the loser in the final.

They lost three deciders in a row between 2000 and 2002, and then again in 2011 in that 2-1 loss to Zambia.

After finishing fourth in 2016, Angola disappointed by their own high standards in 2017 when they picked up just a single point from their three games to finish bottom of Group C.

They finished third in 2018, reaching the semifinals as runners-up in Group C, but then lost 1-0 to eventual winners South Africa in the semifinals.

The team claimed the bronze medal though with a 2-1 success over home side Zambia.

And it would be a repeat in 2019 as they waltzed through their group with three wins, including 8-0 versus Seychelles, but lost 3-0 to Zambia in the semifinals. The consolation was a 5-1 victory over Madagascar in the bronze medal match.

A not familiar refrain continued in 2020, the last competition played, as edged through the group stages on head-to-head after a loss to Eswatini (0-1) and victory over Botswana (4-0) in a three-team pool.

They lost 1-0 in the semifinals to Namibia, but then beat Zambia 2-1 to claim yet another bronze medal.

They were back in the semifinals in 2022, but this time lost on penalties to Zambia and then again to South Africa in the bronze medal match.

Angola have always been known as a fine producer of young talent, many of whom make their way to Portugal and other parts of Europe.

They have appeared at the finals of the African Under-20 Championships on six previous occasions and were champions in 2001 when they defeated Ghana in the finals that were played in Ethiopia.

That team had the likes of Gilberto and Mantorras, who would go on to have stellar senior careers.

Their other five appearances at the continental showpiece have been less successful, all ending in exits before the knockout stages. Their last appearance was all the. way back in 2005.

ANGOLA'S COSAFA UNDER-20 CHAMPIONSHIP FINISHES IN LAST 25 YEARS

1999 - Did not enter

2000 - Runners-up

2001 - Runners-up

2002 - Runners-up

2003 - Group stages

2004 - Fourth

2005 - Group stages

2006 - Group stages

2007 - Group stages

2008 - Third

2009 - Group stages

2010 - Group stages

2011 - Runners-up

2013 - Third

2016 - Fourth

2017 - Group stages

2018 - Third

2019 - Third

2020 - Third

2022 - Fourth