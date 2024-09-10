Tanzania to Host ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier

CRICKET enthusiasts are set to witness a thrilling display of talent as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A kicks off in Dar es Salaam on September 21st.

The competition will unfold over the next few weeks, concluding at the end of the month, with matches held at two prominent venues: Gymkhana Ground and UDSM Oval.

The qualifier will see six teams vying for a chance to advance in the cricketing world. The host nation, Tanzania, will be joined by teams from Lesotho, Malawi, Cameroon, Ghana, and Mali.

This tournament marks the beginning of the qualification process for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with teams aiming to secure their place in the regional finals.

ALSO READ: Cricket Legend Reunion Tour began in Toronto

The format of the qualification process involves several stages. The first stage comprises three sub-regional qualifiers.

Qualifier A, hosted in Tanzania, is followed by Qualifier B in Kenya in October and Qualifier C in Nigeria in November 2024.

The top two teams from each sub-regional qualifier will move on to the regional final. They will be joined by Namibia and Uganda, who have secured their spots in the regional final due to their participation in the previous T20 World Cup.