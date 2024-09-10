Uganda: Health Workers Warn of Dangers of Poor Hospital Waste Management

Ugandan health workers are raising alarm over the dangers posed by inadequate hospital waste management, which threatens public health and the environment.

Across Uganda, health facilities generate significant amounts of hazardous medical waste, including infectious materials, without adequate disposal infrastructure, heightening the risk of severe contamination.

At Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, the current incinerator is struggling to handle the daily waste generated, leading to concerns about the strain on other health service providers.

According to Halson Kagure Halson, the Public Relations Officer at the hospital, "The current incinerator at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital is operational but not enough for the tons of waste produced by all health facilities."

He expressed gratitude for the Ministry of Health's recent installation of a Health Care Waste Management incinerator in Mbarara on 6th September, which will help safely dispose of hospital waste from Ankore and Kigezi regions.

Poor disposal practices risk contamination, with hazardous materials like syringes and bandages potentially causing infections if not properly managed.

The consequences extend beyond hospital grounds, posing dangers to health workers, patients, and the general public.

Health worker Morgan Kakuru of Mbarara City Council Health Center IV emphasized the risks, stating, "Accidents are common when hospital waste is not properly managed. Health workers and cleaners are at risk of cuts from sharp objects like needles, which could lead to serious infections."

Environmental risks are also significant, as toxic substances from untreated medical waste can contaminate soil and water.

The open burning of waste in some facilities releases harmful chemicals into the air, worsening pollution and its impact on health.

In response, the Ministry of Health is stepping up efforts to improve waste disposal across Uganda by installing incinerators in multiple regions, including Mbarara, Lira, Mukono, Fort Portal, and Gulu.

These incinerators are designed to handle both hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste, reducing the risks of contamination.

However, effective waste management requires more than just incinerators. Proper waste sorting at the source is crucial, and there is a need for more comprehensive systems to handle large volumes of waste daily.

Kakuru stressed the importance of raising awareness and training, noting that "proper sorting of waste and increasing awareness about the risks associated with poor waste management are essential for reducing health and environmental impacts."