South Africa: Lesufi's NHI Promises Exposed By Viral Hospital Video

press release

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's lies about the NHI have been exposed by Tom London's viral videos on poor treatment at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

In April this year, Lesufi said that after the elections, if the ANC wins, anyone will be able to access the best private healthcare,

This was captured in a video clip where he also said: "Gone are the days when you don't have medical aid, you must die. Gone are the days when you don't have medical aid you must be mistreated in our hospitals."

He promised that anyone who votes for the ANC will be able to walk into any private health care facility to get medical assistance, and the government will pay.

The cruelty reality of public healthcare has been exposed by London, who was transferred to a private hospital for better treatment after funds flooded in from donors.

Lesufi had the opportunity to fix this department in a genuine government of provincial unity, but he froze out the DA and ceded only 2% of Gauteng's R165.8 billion to three tiny parties.

He reappointed Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as Health MEC, and installed Mr Arnold Lesiba Malotana as head of the department despite a SIU investigation into an alleged R8 million bribe shared with two other officials.

National Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also continues to push the NHI despite the rampant corruption and mismanagement of health in every province except DA-run Western Cape.

The fact that South Africa's richest province cannot run an efficient and caring public health service shows that NHI is a dangerous fantasy that will waste and steal a huge amount of money that taxpayers cannot afford.