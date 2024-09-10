Nigeria: NLC Holds Emergency Meeting Over Ajaero's Arrest, Puts Branches, Affiliates On Alert

Abuja — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has begun an emergency meeting to deliberate on the arrest of its president, Joe Ajaero, by security operatives Monday.

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and prevented from boarding his flight for a scheduled meeting of the International Trade Union Congress in the United Kingdom.

A statement by NLC's Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, which confirmed Ajaero's arrest, called for his immediate and unconditional release and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders and the Nigerian working class including innocent citizens who hold dissenting opinions.

He said that NLC has put all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of

alert.

Upah also said the Congress has commenced an emergency meeting to respond to Ajaero's arrest and will be making public its stand later.

While narrating the incident, the union said: "This morning, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, was seized and whisked away by agents of the Nigerian State while on his way to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

"Comrade Ajaero was set to attend and address the global gathering of workers on behalf of Nigerian workers at the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK, a platform where critical discussions on workers' rights, social justice and economic fairness are discussed.

"We are yet to ascertain his whereabouts or his state of health as all efforts we have made to get in touch with him have proved abortive. We wish to categorically state that Comrade Ajaero has been detained without

any legal warrant or formal instrument. Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive."

NLC described Ajaero's arrest and detention as a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation, adding that he has not been declared wanted by any law enforcement body.

"His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation. The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers.

"This is an unmistakable demonstration of the height of lawlessness being perpetuated by the Nigerian government and its agencies in their bid to silence every voice of dissent and opposition in the country as the economic policies of the government continues to afflict the people with monumental suffering and hardship.

"Such actions are not only undemocratic but immoral as well as a direct affront to the fundamental rights of citizens and

organizations to lawfully express their views and carry out their activity.

"In light of this troubling development, the Congress puts all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of alert. The Congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon. Accordingly, we demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero.

"Furthermore, we call on the international community, human rights organizations and all advocates of democracy to take note of this rising wave of authoritarianism in Nigeria.

"The world must bear witness to these assaults on human dignity, civil liberties, and the rule of law. The NLC remains resolute in its commitment to protecting workers' rights and will not be cowed by the oppressive tactics of the state.

"Once again, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders and the Nigerian working class including innocent citizens who hold dissenting opinions.

"We equally demand that the state frees all Nigerians languishing in various prisons around the country for exercising their democratic rights to protest in the #EndBadGovernance rallies around the country.

"Finally, the organs of the Congress are in a closed door meeting whose outcome will be made available to the public," it said.