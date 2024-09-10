Somalia: Supreme Court of Armed Forces Upholds Death Sentence for Nisa Officer in Fatal Mogadishu Shooting

The Supreme Court of the Armed Forces has upheld the death sentence against National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) officer Mahad Ali Abdi for the killing of Abdirahman Osman Muse in Mogadishu's Hodan District.

The tragic incident occurred on June 27, 2024, during a confrontation between security officers at a checkpoint, leading to Muse's untimely death.

Abdirahman Osman Muse, a respected figure in his community, was shot and killed at Taleh Junction when an argument between Mahad Ali Abdi, a NISA officer, and police officer Adnan Muse Mohamed escalated into gunfire. Muse, who was attempting to mediate the dispute between the two officers, was fatally shot in the crossfire.

The incident sparked outrage in Mogadishu and beyond, leading to a swift legal process.

The Supreme Court's ruling, delivered by Major General Liban Ali Yarow, Chairman of the Armed Forces' highest court, reaffirms the earlier death sentence handed down to Mahad Ali Abdi by the First Instance Court. In addition to Abdi's sentence, the court upheld a six-year military prison term for police officer Adnan Muse Mohamed, who was found to have played a role in the deadly altercation. Mohamed's sentence reflects his involvement in the incident, though his actions were deemed less directly responsible for Muse's death compared to Abdi's.

The final verdict was reached following an appeal by both the prosecution and the victim's family, who sought a more severe punishment for the NISA officer involved in the killing. The family's pursuit of justice highlighted the broader issues of accountability within Somalia's security forces, a sector that has faced scrutiny for incidents of misconduct and violence.

The case attracted significant public attention, not only due to the prominence of the victim but also because of the context of insecurity and tensions between various branches of Somalia's armed forces and security services. The appeal process underscored the complexity of maintaining discipline and order within the ranks of these forces, as they continue to battle both internal and external threats to Somalia's fragile peace.

On the day of the shooting, a verbal altercation between the NISA and police officers at the checkpoint quickly turned violent. According to eyewitnesses, Abdirahman Osman Muse, who was known for his efforts to foster peace and stability within his district, intervened to de-escalate the situation.