South Africa: State Fights to Keep Extortion Suspects Behind Bars - South African News Briefs - September 10, 2024

State Fights to Keep Extortion Suspects Behind Bars

Two of the five men accused of extortion for allegedly halting work at a construction site in KwaXimba last month have undisclosed prior convictions, reports TimesLIVE. The accused, Andile Jiyane (29), Elias Phetha (45), Nhlanhla Makhathini (37), Sibonelo Khanyile (37), and Thabani Nkomo (35), were arrested by the provincial reaction task team established to combat the so-called construction mafia. Investigating officer, Warrant Officer Sizwe Sechaba Molapo, said that the men are part of a larger extortion syndicate. The state claims that on August 22 and 23, the suspects intimidated Cyril Ngcobo and Lungisani Nduli, threatening to halt work on a bridge construction project in uMsunduzi unless they were hired. The state is opposing bail. Molapo further alleged that a group of about 30 individuals stormed the site on August 22, demanding to be awarded the security contract and given jobs or they would shut the site down.

Health Department Condemns Mistreatment at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Gauteng Health Department has condemned the alleged mistreatment of patients at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, calling it unacceptable, reports SABC News. This follows a viral video exposing the hospital’s poor conditions. Former broadcaster Tom London, who was recently admitted, claims he suffered neglect and unprofessional conduct from staff, including doctors. The department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, expressed concern over the allegations, saying, “There is no justification for this, which is why the department launched the 'I Serve with a Smile' campaign to address such issues.”

Two South Africans Denied Bail After Drug Lab Discovery

The Groblersdal Magistrate's Court has denied bail for two of the five men arrested in connection with a R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory in Limpopo, according to IOL. The accused are South Africans Roelof Botha and Melvin Khumalo, and Mexican nationals Gonzales Jorge Partida, Gutierrez Lopes, and Rodriguez Ruban Vidan. They face charges of manufacturing, dealing, and possessing illicit drugs. Limpopo's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, confirmed the group is also charged with money laundering. During the bail hearing, Botha claimed the co-accused rented his farm but could not provide a lease agreement with the Mexican nationals. Khumalo, in his affidavit, said that he was merely a transporter hired to deliver food and chemicals. The case has been postponed to November 8 for further investigation, and all five men will remain in custody.

More South African news