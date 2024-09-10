Uganda: Conflicts Within NRM Stalling Mbarara City Devt - Mayor Kakyebezi

Mbarara City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi has identified internal conflicts and disunity among leaders within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) as a significant obstacle to the city's progress.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony for the new Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Catherine Kamwine, Kakyebezi emphasized that these internal issues are severely hampering development efforts and diminishing the party's effectiveness.

"We don't have real opposition from NUP here; the opposition we face is from within our own party," Kakyebezi stated, pointing out that the main challenge stems from internal discord among NRM members rather than external political rivals.

He highlighted how this disunity has created substantial barriers to advancing the city's development agenda.

Kakyebezi explained that the conflicts within the party are primarily due to members vying for power and positions, which disrupts the party's ability to mobilize support and implement effective policies.

"There is confusion among ourselves as NRM members, and this is the opposition we need to address," he noted.

Despite these challenges, the mayor praised the technical team in Mbarara City for their efforts, particularly in road construction.

"The technical team has done an excellent job with the road projects. Their hard work is commendable and has contributed positively to the city's development," Kakyebezi remarked.

Addressing the ongoing issue of the Katete Bridge, a significant concern for local residents, Kakyebezi promised swift action with the support of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

"We are now going to use the UPDF to do this work, and we expect it to be completed within two weeks once implementation begins," he assured, reaffirming the city's commitment to resolving infrastructure challenges and improving local conditions.