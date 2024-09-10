Uganda: Museveni Urges Local Govt Leaders to Realign Priorities

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged local government leaders to realign their priorities with the core principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The president emphasised the importance of adhering to the mass line, a guiding principle of the NRM since its inception, which prioritises the needs and rights of the masses over those of the elite.

He made these remarks while passing out 1,001 local government leaders from 10 districts who had undergone a transformational leadership course at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

The cadres, who completed their two-week training are from the districts of Yumbe, Kibuku, Masaka, Kiboga, Kibale, Gomba, Mbarara, Nakasongola, Kanungu, and Mbarara City.

He reminded the leaders of the NRM's foundational principles and its historical approach to resolving internal contradictions within the party and government.

He highlighted how the NRM has consistently focused on addressing the needs of all Ugandans rather than catering for the elite interests.

"When the NRM started, other political parties existed, but they failed to make the masses their focal point. They believed in an elitist view that left the uneducated behind. We said no to this," he narrated.

The president also pointed out specific areas where adherence to the mass line principle is crucial. For instance, he noted issues within local governments, such as the theft of medicines from district hospitals and lack of emphasis on nutrition and hygiene.

"You have District Health Officers who should be actively promoting nutrition and hygiene. Our medicine is being stolen; these hospitals are not isolated from us; they are not in heaven. You as leaders need to investigate these issues and ensure that the principle of good health for

all is upheld," he advised.

He also addressed the issue of the education sector, particularly the 1997 initiative known as "Boonabasome," which aimed to remove school charges and provide free education for all.

Despite government efforts to build schools and provide capitation grants, he noted that full implementation is yet to be achieved.

"For example, in primary schools, we have 11 million children, but only 2 million progresses to secondary education. Where are the remaining 9 million children? This is a failure of the elite to fully implement the mass line, resulting in high dropout rates and interruptions in our education

goals," he said.

The president urged local leaders to embrace the mass line principles, which focus on creating prosperity for everyone.

"In the 1960s, we had no power except our voices. As leaders, you must work for everyone. The purpose of politics should be to create prosperity, not to divide people by identity. Old parties focused on identity politics like the Democratic Party (DP), which was mainly Catholic; Uganda

People's Congress (UPC), which was for Protestants and some Muslims; and Kabaka Yekka, which was for Baganda and some Muslims," he explained.

"We rejected this approach and instead focused on the needs of the people. Our aim was to create prosperity, not to cater for tribal or religious identities," the President noted.

He further emphasised the importance of patriotism and Pan-Africanism as central to the NRM's philosophy.

"Our number one priority is patriotism and the spirit of Uganda. We believe that prosperity comes from every adult producing goods or services, not from begging or relying on others. Pan-Africanism is also crucial, as Africa can better support our prosperity than Uganda alone," he added.

Additionally, the President addressed a key concern of injustice to the masses, noting that despite the tremendous progress on security in the country, the vice still remains.

He stressed that the NRM's fundamental need was security for everyone.

"We said that we must ensure security for all Ugandans; no one should be able to disturb any citizen," President Museveni said.

He highlighted the role of the army in maintaining peace, noting improvements in military discipline, which have contributed to a more stable environment.

"While we have made strides in security, there remain issues with justice, especially regarding land matters. Often, it is the less educated who suffer while those who are more educated manipulate the system," he explained.

President Museveni criticised the approach of local government leaders whereby they leave such disputes to the courts, especially when many affected individuals cannot afford legal representation.

"In theory, it might seem like a solution, but many people cannot afford lawyers. This leads to a sense of injustice, which fuels public anger," he added.

On the other hand, President Museveni praised the success of immunisation programs.

"Our immunisation efforts have been highly successful, leading to a population increase from 14 million to 46 million. This demonstrates the effectiveness of our health programs," he noted.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja informed the president about the successful completion of the second intake of ideological transformational courses for local leaders.

"We are pleased to report that we jointly agreed to establish these transformational courses as a crucial step in tackling our regional challenges. We commenced this program in February with seven districts, including Hoima, Kyankwanzi, Kassanda, Nakaseke, Kakumiro, Kamwenge, and Mubende, engaging 480 participants. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with noticeable improvements in leadership within these districts," she said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the participants included Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), district chairpersons, NRM chairpersons, district councillors, sub-county women group leaders, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) chairpersons.

"These leaders have been equipped with essential knowledge in patriotism, ideological transformation and leadership skills crucial for socio-economic development," the Prime Minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She commended the Ministry of Local Government for its effective coordination and support in the program's execution.

She further emphasised that the 14-day training focused on leveraging Uganda's economic agenda from the grassroots level.

"As you return to your communities, apply the skills and knowledge you have gained to manage and improve your localities effectively. This will contribute to our nation's progress," the Prime Minister added.

Victoria Rusoke Busingye, Minister of State for Local Government, praised the transparency and acceptance observed at the recent NALI training.

Reflecting on discussions at Kaweweta and NALI, Busingye highlighted the importance of open dialogue in advancing national development.

"At the heart of our local government strategy is the commitment to use our voices effectively. We must consistently discuss and address all matters related to development," she said.

"By understanding these issues thoroughly, we can educate our communities and ensure they are aware of government programs. It is crucial for citizens to feel a sense of patriotism and actively engage in nation-building."

She called on Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) to play a pivotal role in training and assessing local government officials.

"CAOs should act as mentors, addressing community grievances and interpreting laws and regulations. They are essential in managing councils and educating the public about government programs," she noted.