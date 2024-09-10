Zimbabwe: Pah Chihera Launches Anti-Drug Initiative Through Music Performance

Afro-jazz sensation Pamidzai Tracey Mbirimi, widely known as Pah Chihera, captivated a lively audience at Nyamudzanga Bar and Night Club last Saturday, during an event aimed at curbing drug and substance abuse among youths.

The free event marked the beginning of a series of community-focused efforts that Pah Chihera plans to roll out across various suburbs, designed to engage young people and promote their talents while steering them away from the dangers of substance abuse.

During the event, Pah Chihera provided a platform for several emerging artists, allowing them to showcase their talents.

She expressed her commitment to collaborating with these musicians in the studio to further nurture their skills.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Pah Chihera shared her deep concern over the rising trend of drug abuse among the youth.

"It pains me to see so many talented young people throwing away their potential due to drug and substance abuse," she said.

"I want to be a bridge that connects them to their dreams and helps them to realise their worth. This event is just the beginning of a larger anti-drug campaign that I will be rolling out soon across."

Zimbabwe has been grappling with increasing drug and substance abuse, a challenge that has caught the attention of the Government.

"In response, various initiatives have been implemented, including community awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programs aimed at educating the youth about the risks associated with drug use.

The Government has also initiated stricter regulations on the sale of narcotics and increased funding for rehabilitation facilities."

Pah Chihera's concert featured some of her beloved hits, including the popular song 'Runonzi Rudo', which resonated with the audience.

"I believe that music can be a source of healing," Pah Chihera added, stressing the transformative power of art.

"Through these initiatives, I hope to inspire young people to pursue their passions instead of succumbing to drugs."

The venue was provided by businessman Batanai Nyamudzanga.