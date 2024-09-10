Zimbabwe: Health Authorities Sound Alarm Over Unauthorized Full-Body Scans

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Mutsawashe Mashandure, Herald Correspondent

The Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA) and the Medicines Control Authority Zimbabwe (MCAZ) have expressed concern over the proliferation of unauthorised magnetic resonance machines that are being used by unqualified personnel to diagnose and treat chronic conditions.

In a joint press statement yesterday, HPA and MCAZ warned the public against using these machines, citing risks of misdiagnosis.

"The HPA and MCAZ have noted with concern the unauthorised use of dubious magnetic resonance machines offering full body scan services," reads part of the statement.

"These machines are being operated by unqualified and unauthorised personnel who then proceed to prescribe and sell medicine, both conventional and complementary, to unsuspecting members of the public."

The authorities said this is in contravention of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19), Section 126, which prohibits unregistered individuals from practicing in the sector.

"We urge members of the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activities to our offices," reads the statement.

"We will work tirelessly to protect public health and ensure that only registered healthcare professionals provide medical services."

The authorities urged anyone with information on unauthorised magnetic resonance machines to contact them.

