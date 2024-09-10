Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Reopens Training Schools

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

National carrier Air Zimbabwe has reopened its commercial and technical training schools as part of measures to improve its human resources base and generate income.

The company's chief executive officer, Mr Edmund Makona said this during a familiarisation tour of the airline's operations by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development today.

"We have reopened our commercial training division and technical schools as part of our human development programmes. This will help us save and generate income. We have also reopened the technical school, which is part of Air Zimbabwe's mandate," Mr Makona said.

"Some of our people were going to South Africa and Kenya to obtain International Air Transport Association airline ticketing qualifications," said Mr Makona.

