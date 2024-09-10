Zimbabwe: U.S.$3k Bribe Lands Magistrate in Court

A Gwanda magistrate has been arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistates' Court for soliciting a US$3 000 bribe to assist with a case.

Talent Phiri (35) is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail hearing.

Allegations are that on August 27, 2024, Phiri granted an interim protection order in favour of an applicant who had applied for one against her former husband.

A warrant of arrest was reportedly attached to the order.

The court heard that on September 4, Phiri solicited a US$3 000 bribe from the applicant's ex-husband, who is the informant in the case, so that he could assist him.

Phiri allegedly claimed that officials from the President's Office, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police had interests in the case and wanted him locked up.

The man reportedly negotiated with Phiri to reduce the money to US$2 500 and they reached an agreement.

Phiri instructed the man to bring the money to his house.

The informant made phone call recordings and reported the matter to the police. A trap was set, thereby leading to Phiri's arrest.