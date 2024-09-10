Zimbabwe: Local Govt Ministry Officials Sign Integrity Pledges

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

Local Government and Public Works Ministry senior officials led by Minister Daniel Garwe today signed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission integrity pledges.

Minister Garwe said in pursuit of Vision 2030, the path to success is paved with integrity.

"Today my ministry has taken a huge step towards the attainment of Vision 2030 by promoting integrity, thereby fighting against corruption," he said.

"Today we are not only witnessing the signing of the integrity pledge but the launching of the ministerial integrity committee made up of men and women of upright morality."

ZACC chairperson Michael Reza said so far 84 local authorities have established integrity committees.

"The majority of employees at these local authorities have signed the integrity pledge," he said.

"We consider this to be a bold anti-corruption statement by the ministry in line with the Government of Zimbabwe's zero tolerance to corruption."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.