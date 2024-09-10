Zimbabwe: Local Govt Ministry Officials Sign Integrity Pledges

Local Government and Public Works Ministry senior officials led by Minister Daniel Garwe today signed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission integrity pledges.

Minister Garwe said in pursuit of Vision 2030, the path to success is paved with integrity.

"Today my ministry has taken a huge step towards the attainment of Vision 2030 by promoting integrity, thereby fighting against corruption," he said.

"Today we are not only witnessing the signing of the integrity pledge but the launching of the ministerial integrity committee made up of men and women of upright morality."

ZACC chairperson Michael Reza said so far 84 local authorities have established integrity committees.

"The majority of employees at these local authorities have signed the integrity pledge," he said.

"We consider this to be a bold anti-corruption statement by the ministry in line with the Government of Zimbabwe's zero tolerance to corruption."