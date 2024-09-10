Zimbabwe: High-Impact Research Can Drive Vision 2030 Goals

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Sifelani Tsiko

Greater focus on high-impact research initiatives can accelerate Zimbabwe's quest to become an upper-middle-class society by 2030.

This was said by Mrs Marcia Nyanda who is the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga recently at a meeting organised by the Research Council of Zimbabwe to identify and validate high-impact research areas.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mrs Anna Tinarwo, director in the Office of the President and Cabinet, she said research and innovation were instrumental in addressing the day-to-day challenges facing Zimbabweans.

"The identification of High Impact Research Areas is crucial in enabling the country to direct funding and resources towards research with the potential to catalyse socio - economic transformation for Zimbabwe," she said.

"This indeed optimises resource allocation since the Government would invest mainly in areas with the highest potential for socio-economic growth."

This, Mrs Nyanda said, would eventually drive innovation, eradicate poverty, and foster development.

"The identification of High Impact Research Areas allows Zimbabwe to target and tackle pressing challenges such as poverty, energy, health care, and environmental sustainability more effectively," she said.

"This is set to improve the quality of life for Zimbabwean citizens. It is therefore my expectation that this gathering will identify High Impact Research Areas that address food security, renewable energy, health care, and climate change."

Research experts are meeting to highlight the role that universities and public research institutes can take in forwarding this agenda.

The identification exercise is expected to inform policymakers enabling them to focus efforts on areas that stimulate economic growth, improve public health and address socio-economic issues.

Focusing on key research areas can drive innovation, leading to the development of new technologies and solutions that propel development in Zimbabwe.

"The identification of High Impact Research Areas fosters collaboration and interdisciplinary research between academic institutions, Government, and industry," Mrs Nyanda said.

"This can create synergies that lead to breakthroughs and innovative solutions."

By concentrating on High Impact Research Areas, she also said, Zimbabwe can build expertise and capacity in specific fields, leading to a more skilled workforce.

Zimbabwe contributes 1 percent of its total GDP towards research and development.

The Government sees research as a vehicle for the country's modernisation and industrialisation drive anchored on Zimbabwe's Education 5.0 policy.

