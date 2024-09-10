Zimbabwe: Public-Private Partnership Brings Classroom Blocks and Borehole to Chakari School

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) continue to score big after Craft Properties drilled a borehole and constructed classroom blocks and ablution facilities at Eastlea Primary School in Chakari.

Government says such partnerships are key in operationalising Education 5.0.

Speaking at the handover of two fully fitted classroom blocks, an 85-metre deep borehole and flush system toilets, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said more private players should complement Government's development plans.

"We appeal for more partnerships with private sector players as we are zeroing in on Education 5.0 which requires more focus on vocational development," said Minister Moyo.

"Private sector participation is key in complementing Government's efforts. This initiative also resonates well with the Education Sector Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which stresses the need for specific infrastructure for the Competence Based Curriculum and e-learning."

Eastlea Primary school, which did not have permanent structures for the past 22 years and served as a satellite school, also received a WiFi kit that will empower learners, teachers, and the community through internet provision.

At least 48 underprivileged learners from the school will benefit from the Craft Properties Bursary Scheme that covers school fees, uniforms and stationery.

Craft Properties managing director, Professor Kudakwashe Taruberekera said they are guided by President Mnangagwa's mantras.

"We have always taken heed of the President's mantra - 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo brick by brick, stone upon stone. We will not leave anyone or any place behind," said Prof Taruberekera.

"We appreciate the enabling environment that the Second Republic has created in harmonising the private and public sector businesses, which is a testament to the fact that Zimbabwe is open for business."