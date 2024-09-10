Zimbabwe: Prophet Freddy Single Hails Caring Mothers

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Arts Reporter

Gospel musician and church leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, has honoured caring mothers with a beautiful video of his single titled "Amai".

The Goodness and Mercy Ministries Church leader reckons mothers play a major role in shaping their children's behaviour and raising their self-esteem.

He honoured his mother in a post for the role she played in shaping his life.

"Mwari ndichengetereiwo muchembere wangu," read part of the lyrics.

In an interview, Prophet Freddy said nothing beats mothers' prayers.

"It is just a song I did to thank and appreciate my mother and other mothers out there," he said.

"I am happy that a lot of music fans are appreciating this song."

He also hailed the music industry for rallying behind him.

"This is overwhelming, you see sometimes when you take time without releasing any music people might easily forget you, but it has been a different case for me as people always appreciate when we release something."

Prophet Freddy, who has been drawing big crowds from countries such as Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia, has vowed to continue singing gospel to change lives.

"We can only thank God for that, the support people are giving to the work of the Lord is just too much," he said.

His fans hailed him for producing the song.

