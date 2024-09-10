Southern Africa: Ambassador Moyo Appointed Chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

The country's ambassador to Kenya, Uganda and Somalia, Winpeg Moyo has been appointed the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Nairobi Chapter at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Angola in Kenya.

Ambassador Moyo takes over from Angola's Ambassador to Kenya Sianga Abilio.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Moyo said the SADC region has proved to be a formidable force in guarding its sovereignty.

"SADC countries have stood in solidarity with each other, engaging in efforts to defend member states from the scourge of sanctions and encouraging other countries to support the region's projects verbally, financially and technically," she said.

"I thank SADC for its unwavering support in calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"We also hope that through concerted efforts, the few conflict hotspots in the region will regain peace soon.

"By working together and supporting one another, including forming collaborations and partnerships with other countries, we can ensure that the vision of a united, prosperous and resilient Southern Africa becomes a reality.

"As such, the SADC Nairobi Chapter will continue to work closely with the Government of the Republic of Kenya and we hope to engage in mutually beneficial programmes," said Ambassador Moyo.