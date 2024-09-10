Southern Africa: Ambassador Moyo Appointed Chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The country's ambassador to Kenya, Uganda and Somalia, Winpeg Moyo has been appointed the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Nairobi Chapter at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Angola in Kenya.

Ambassador Moyo takes over from Angola's Ambassador to Kenya Sianga Abilio.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Moyo said the SADC region has proved to be a formidable force in guarding its sovereignty.

"SADC countries have stood in solidarity with each other, engaging in efforts to defend member states from the scourge of sanctions and encouraging other countries to support the region's projects verbally, financially and technically," she said.

"I thank SADC for its unwavering support in calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"We also hope that through concerted efforts, the few conflict hotspots in the region will regain peace soon.

"By working together and supporting one another, including forming collaborations and partnerships with other countries, we can ensure that the vision of a united, prosperous and resilient Southern Africa becomes a reality.

"As such, the SADC Nairobi Chapter will continue to work closely with the Government of the Republic of Kenya and we hope to engage in mutually beneficial programmes," said Ambassador Moyo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.