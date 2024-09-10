South Africa: Visiting South Africa Music Star, Sho Madjozi, Showers Praise for Rapper Hyphen - 'Respect That Guy!'

Malawi's iconic hip hop star, Hyphen, has gotten a rare and unconditional praise from visiting South Africa's award-winning musician, Sho Madjozi.

During her interview on Made on Monday with presenter Joy Nathu, Madjozi freestyled on Hyphen's 'Kuusumana' beat which has won hearts of several people.

She later recognized Hyphen after Joy Nathu played the 'Kuusumana' instrumental, saying:

"Was that Young Kay? The legendary! He's such a legend. Shout-out to him! He's such a cool guy...Come on! Respect that guy," he said.

In the comment, Hyphen has hailed Madjozi for the praise, saying it's always phenomenal when artists appreciates each other.

It is not yet known if the two will get into collaboration.