Seychelles: Govt in Another Promise to Fix Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

Govt in Another Promise to Fix Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

10 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

After numerous failed promises, the government has vowed to reconstruct the unnavigable Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway, which has become a death trap for motorists.

Government has been making promises to address the road which has become difficult to navigate due to the potholes which have been a cause for many accidents.

Earlier this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, promised to address the road channel to the resort town with nothing tangible having materialised.

During the road rehabilitation programme which was carried out mid-year ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, the major highway among others in Matabeleland region, was left behind.

Responding to questions in the Senate Thursday, the Minister of Transport and lnfrastructure Development, Felix Mhona said government will address the road situation.

"I have traversed on most of the roads that he has mentioned. If you would relate, we were doing some sections, especially the Tsholotsho-Kezi road where we have done 5km which to me is inadequate given the length of the road.

'We need to start from somewhere. Let me also acknowledge that in terms of road infrastructure, we have a road network close to 90 000km. Some areas were marginalised and I want to hasten to acknowledge that for years, our roads were neglected, not only the city roads but even rural roads.

"Some of our roads especially those going to places of our revolutionary icons, the roads were neglected. Alas, with the advent to the Second Republic, we have taken those roads on our radar," said Mhona.

"Of great importance is the Victoria Falls road that the Senator has talked about, where we are going to start doing the road from Beitbridge to Bulawayo then to Victoria Falls.

"You will see us moving towards those roads and like the approach that we have agreed, not particularly doing 5km, but you will see us extending the works to quite a number of kilometres."

