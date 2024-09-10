As schools open today, 10 September 2024, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is urging its members to apply for sick leave, citing a worsening mental health crisis exacerbated by inadequate salaries.

The union says the sector needs improved conditions, which include a minimum US$1 260 monthly salary.

In a statement, ARTUZ urged teachers to send "sick leave" letters to school heads, detailing their struggles with mental health due to the "incapacitation crisis."

ARTUZ went on to give its members a template on how to word the letters.

"Noting that schools open on 10 September 2024 for a demanding 3rd term during which public examinations will be written; I do hereby advise you as follows; On 10 September 2024, I will seek mental health support from experts as I prepare for the third term. The outcome of the therapy will be advised at the end of the day.

"I am hopeful that the employer addresses the incapacitation crisis as soon as practically possible. I am waiting for guidance from my union on the way forward if the employer fails to address the incapacitation crisis," reads the letter.

ARTUZ called for immediate government action to address these issues, warning that the quality of education will suffer if teachers' mental health and financial stability are not prioritised.

The labour movement criticised "fake revolutionaries" who have abandoned the teachers' cause in favour of government elite, asserting that the lines are clearly drawn between teachers and the "enemy forces" working against them.

"The battle lines are no longer blurred, we can now clearly see all the enemy forces on one side as we build workers' power in this protracted struggle for teacher dignity.

"The reactionary elements who postured as revolutionaries have since removed the borrowed robes and now stand next to their puppeteer getting instructions on how to destroy the workers' movement," said ARTUZ

However, the ARTUZ outlined specific demands, including a minimum salary of US$1 260, the right to strike, and the disbanding of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

"The immediate demands from the Movement are as follows; USD 1 260 as minimum salary for all teachers, amendment of the Public Service Act and ancillary regulations to provide for right to strike, right to Collective Bargaining and right to absolute paid maternity leave among other rights provided in the 2013 Constitution, disbanding of the NJNC and enactment of a Collective Bargaining Council..."

Teachers are also calling for a moratorium on education levies for all learners in the face of the drought season and invigilation allowances for all teachers.