Uganda: Kasese District Launches Major Drainage Overhaul

Kasese District is set to undertake a significant overhaul of its municipality's drainage system to mitigate recurring flooding disasters.

This initiative will involve clearing hundreds of homes built along drainage channels, a move that has sparked mixed reactions and resistance from local residents.

The district's disaster management team, led by Mr. Mustafa Kikusa , is urging residents with properties located in the drainage channels to vacate their homes immediately to prevent further flooding incidents.

Recent floods have severely affected the area, highlighting the urgent need for such measures.

"Whoever has any developments in the drainage channel must vacate the places," Kikusa said.

He also made it clear that no compensation would be provided to those displaced by the drainage project.

"There will not be any compensation for anyone as long as they are along the drainage channel."

Kasese Municipality Mayor Chance Kahindo voiced his frustration over the situation, criticizing local residents for building in areas designated as water channels and acknowledging the failure of local leadership to prevent such developments.

"I am disappointed with the locals who deliberately construct in places that are already marked as water channels. However, we, as leaders, are to blame for allowing these developments under our watch."

Despite the authorities' directives, many affected residents are refusing to relocate, citing fears of potential misuse of their property by local leaders in the future.

Joseph Bwambale a resident said, "We are not ready to move an inch away from our homes. We worry that leaders might even sell our plots later."

"If the government can deploy effective measures to address the Nyamwamba problem, we wouldn't be so negatively affected," said Fillo Kamugisha.

This situation underscores the tension between infrastructure development and the rights of local residents.

While the district's plans for a modernized drainage system are crucial for flood prevention, achieving a balance between effective infrastructure improvements and minimizing the impact on residents remains a complex challenge.