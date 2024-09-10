Kenya: Court Freezes Proposed JKIA Lease By Adani in Urgent Suit

10 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The High Court has issued a stay order prohibiting the government from implementing or acting on the privately initiated lease for the development of additional facilities at the country's main intyernational airport.

Justice John Chigiti granted the stay on Monday following a judiciary review application by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The two petitioners contested a poposal by India-based Adani Enterprise to build and opearate the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as part of government's expansion plan.

They asked the court to prohibit the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from acting on the proposal that could see Adani take over opearations at JKIA.

The Indian firm would upgrade the airport, including the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal under a 30-year-build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

Under judicial review, courts intervene to examine the actions of the legislative, executive, and various administrative arms of the government and determine their consistency with the Constitution.

While granting the stay, Justice Chigiti asked respondents and interested parties to file and serve their respective respionses within five days of service. Applicants will then have three days to file submissions.

He slotted the matter for mention on October 8 when the court will detramine a judgement date.

'Unresonable lease'

LSK and KHRC had argued that it is unreasonable to lease a profitable and strategically important airport to a private company.

They also said the proposed deal goes against the fundamental values of responsible public spending, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

In June, the government approved the relevant aviation policies, giving Adani a head start on the planned expansion of JKIA.

The move ignited widespread public outrage over its secrecy and potential consequences.

KAA staff taged protests over the plan on on September 2.

Under the Kenya Aviation Workers' Union (KAWU), the employees demanded the scrapping of thje proposed deal which they said would negatively impact on theier welfare.

Employees alos protested failure by KAA to consult them noting their place as key stakeholders.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.