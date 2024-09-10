Kenya: Former Bomachoge Chache MP Dies in His Nairobi Home

Kisii — Former Bomachoge Chache MP Simeon Nyaundi Ogari is dead.

Ogari who is a Quantity Surveyor by profession declared as Bomachoge MP in 2009 after trouncing area MP the late Joel Onyancha in a by-election.

Bomachoge constituency was later divided into two, Bomachoge Borabu and Bomachoge Chache where he was elected as the first MP

According to his long-serving Personal Assistant Edison Onduso, the former legislator died at his Karen home in Nairobi last night after a long illness.

Onduso described the former legislator as a humble gentleman who did things professionally.

"I've known Ogari since I was a young boy and I can confirm that he is a good person".

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri said she learned of Ogari's death with profound grief and that Ogari touched hearts throughout his life.

"His legacy will remain with us for a long time to come, it has been my honor to have known him," said Ms Okenyuri who hails from the Bomachoge Borabu constituency.