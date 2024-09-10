Nigeria: Tinubu, Wife Mourn Niger Tanker Blast Victims

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi Tinubu, have sent their heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the petrol tanker explosion on the Bida-Agaie-Lapai- road on Sunday in Niger State, which claimed the lives of 48 people and livestock.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), many people were injured in the accident, which also involved a truck loaded with cattle and passengers.

According to a statement by Tinubu's special adviser of information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the dead and injured victims. He also sympathised with the owners of shops affected by the tragedy.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, first lady, Remi Tinubu, has expressed condolences over the tanker explosion that claimed multiple lives and destroyed properties in the Agaie Area in Niger State.

The first lady expressed her deep sympathies to the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the people of the state. "My thoughts and prayers are with you all, especially the people of Agaie Area," stated Senator Tinubu, highlighting the devastating impact on the local community.

The first lady's statement emphasised the tragic loss of both lives and properties, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

She offered prayers for the bereaved families, asking for divine strength to help them cope with their painful loss. "I pray that Almighty Allah grants the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss," she said.